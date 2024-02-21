I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1

Aizawl: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club notched an emphatic 5-1 win over former I-League champions Aizawl Football Club here at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in a Matchweek 14 clash on Monday. Goals from David Castaneda, Eli Sabia, Ibrahim Sissoko and Brandon Vanlalremdika ensured the Deccan Warriors finally defeated the People's Club for the first time.

Colombian forward Castaneda could have opened the scoring in the 18th minute but he missed a penalty kick. However, ten minutes later he was on hand to pounce on a loose ball inside the box to score for the third consecutive game and give his side the lead. Aizawl FC were undeterred and they hit back just after half time when Joe Zoherliana found himself unmarked at the back post and he headed in the equaliser in the 49th minute.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will host Namdhari Football Club in their next I-League game on February 25.