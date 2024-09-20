IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: India Bowled Out for 376, Bangladesh topper order collapses

In a gripping encounter on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team was bowled out for 376 runs, having started the day at a well-placed 339/6. Despite a promising start, India faced a dramatic collapse, losing their last four wickets for just 37 runs.

Star performer Ravichandran Ashwin continued his batting brilliance from day one, contributing 113 runs to the team's total. He was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who added a substantial 86 runs but fell short of a century. The tailenders struggled to build on the foundation laid by the top order, with Akash Deep managing only 17 runs and Jasprit Bumrah adding a mere 7 runs before being dismissed.

Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming three wickets in the innings and playing a pivotal role in dismantling the Indian batting order. Hasan Mahmood proved to be the most successful bowler of the innings, finishing with an impressive five wickets, while Mehdi Hasan Miraj chipped in with one wicket.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh in its first innings lost give wickets for 67 thanks to the Indian pacers. As Tye day progresses it remains to be seen whether Bangladesh bounce back or India takes the upper hand over the match.