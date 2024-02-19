India bowl out England for 122

Rajkot: Jaiswal, Jadeja fire India to record-breaking 434-run winndia romped to their biggest win in Test cricket by runs when they dismissed England for 122 runs in their pursuit of a target of 557, owing to a double century by young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and a five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

India had been in the box seat since grabbing a handy first-innings lead of 126 in the third Test at Rajkot, and never took their foot off the pedal as they bundled out the visitors in less than 40 overs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. India lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth day’s play saw the hosts set England the huge target on the back of Jaiswal’s stunning double century. He smashed an unbeaten 214, Shubman Gill made 91 and debutant Sarfaraz Khan struck his second fifty of the match before India declared their second innings on 430-4. Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a Test innings and it followed his 209 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

India’s spinners, led by Jadeja, then combined to take nine wickets as four of England’s top-order batters failed to get into double figures.

Earlier, India bowled England out for 319 in the first innings after the tourists’ batting collapsed from 299-5 despite the absence of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday. Ashwin, who left the Test midway on day two due to a family emergency hours after taking his 500th Test wicket, returned to the field and got his 501st wicket on the fourth day. He is only the ninth bowler in Test history and the second Indian after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619) to reach 500 wickets. Once Kuldeep Yadav dismissed England captain Ben Stokes lbw for 15, the match was effectively over. Mark Wood made a quickfire 33 before being the last England batter dismissed.