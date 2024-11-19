India can and will play better, says Manolo Marquez after draw against Malaysia

A third draw in four matches with Manolo Marquez at the helm may not be much to look at, but the Indian football team head coach is convinced that the side will make the cut for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

In their only match in the November 2024 FIFA International Window, India came from behind to draw Malaysia 1-1 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

While expressing his disappointment at the result, Marquez had a rather positive outlook on the team’s prospects next year, when the Blue Tigers begin their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification campaign.

“We are disappointed not to win but I am sure we will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. Now we have four months. I know that it's been a while since the national team have won a game, but we will win in March," said Marquez.

While scoring goals is an area where they are still looking to improve, Marquez expressed his satisfaction with the team’s defence.

"On the positive side, I think that we pressed very well. We defended very well particularly. They didn't create chances till the last moment when they hit the post. The reality is that we created good combinations but not too clearly.

"The other good aspect is that the goal we scored was with a very good action. All the players, not only the delivery of Brandon (Fernandes) and the header of Rahul Bheke, but everyone in the set-piece did their job.

"Obviously there are positive things, but we wanted to win and it was not possible. But I am satisfied with the efforts of the guys and some things that we improved," said Marquez.

Marquez believes that his men have come a fair distance since his first assignment with the national team when they played Mauritius (0-0) and Syria (0-3) at the same venue (Hyderabad) in the Intercontinental Cup.

“If you compare it with the Mauritius or Syria matches, this (Malaysia) was one thousand times better. Malaysia also could've won with the last chance and we could've won as well.

“My opinion is that the improvement is there. The important thing is to score. At least we understand what we want to do. It's correct that we have more room for improvement. We can and we will play better than today for sure," said the head coach.

One massive positive for the Indian team was that they gave four new faces their opportunities in the national team jersey – Irfan Yadwad, Hmingthangmawia Ralte, Jithin MS, and Vibin Mohanan, all of whom made their international debuts against Malaysia on Monday.

"The picture will be clearer in four months. But I am satisfied with the group that we have. Obviously, it's difficult to say that this will be the group. But I am satisfied with the performance of some new players. For example, I think Irfan (Yadwad) played a good game. He's a player with a very good future," he concluded..