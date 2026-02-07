‘Sri Vidya’ opens premium showroom

Vijayawada: Actress and celebrity guest Payal Rajput said she was delighted to witness the launch of Sri Vidya’s premium showroom here, noting that the brand beautifully blends the grace of traditional sarees with modern elegance. “Sri Vidya’s collection is truly mesmerising. The way traditional weaves are presented with contemporary sensibility is impressive, and it is wonderful to see such an exquisite range of ethnic wear under one roof,” she said at the inauguration.

The flagship luxury showroom of Sri Vidya was formally inaugurated on Friday by Payal Rajput in the presence of MLA Gadde Rama Mohan.

Founder Om Prakash Dewasi said Vijayawada was a natural progression for the brand, as the city deeply values silk, culture and family traditions. He added that the new showroom reflects Sri Vidya’s commitment to craftsmanship and thoughtfully curated collections for today’s woman.

Designed as a three-storey luxury retail space, the showroom offers an immersive experience and unveiled the new collection, ‘Rajasi Vastram’, showcasing sarees, designer sarees, gowns, ghagras, salwar suits, kurtis and dress materials. The collection features celebrated weaves such as Kanjivaram Pattu, Banarasi, Jamdani and Tussar Silk, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3 lakh, catering to diverse customer preferences.