India captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for covid ahead of Edgbaston Test

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for covid-19 ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. He is currently in isolation in the team hotel in Birmingham.



The Test is scheduled to begin on July 1. India currently lead 2-1 in the five-match Test series.

"Team India captain Mr. Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. An RT-PCR test will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain his CT value," BCCI wrote in an official release.

Rohit was a part of India's ongoing practice match against Leicestershire at Grace Round Stadium. However, he did not bat on Day 3 of India's second innings. He did bat in the first innings, and made 25 before being dismissed by young pacer Roman Walker, who went on to claim a five-wicket haul that included the big dismissal of Virat Kohli.

Previously, Ravichandra Ashwin's arrival on tour was delayed after he tested positive before leaving India.

Rohit now faces a race against time to make it for the Edgbaston Test. Team India is already without its other regular opener KL Rahul, who is out of action due to a groin injury.

Last year, Rohit was India's best batter across the four Tests in England before the fifth game was postponed due to a covid outbreak in the Indian camp. Rohit scored 368 runs at an average of 52.27, including a century at The Oval. A victory or a draw in the upcoming Edgbaston Test will hand India their first Test series triumph on the English soil since 2007.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, who are in England right now playing a Test series, have had to deal with a number of Covid-19 cases. On the other hand, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick has been absent from the Headingley match after testing positive.