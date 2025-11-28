  1. Home
India conquer New Zealand 3-2

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST
India conquer New Zealand 3-2
Indian men’s hockey team delivered a strong performance, winning 3-2 against New Zealand in a competitive match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Stadium in Ipoh on Thursday. Amit Rohidas (4’), Sanjay (32’), and Selvam Karthi (54’) scored for India, while George Baker scored twice for New Zealand in the 42nd and 48th minutes.

New Zealand initiated the early phase of the match, but India’s defence prevented any scoring chances. India created their first significant opportunity via a well-designed play, leading to a penalty corner, and Amit Rohidas (4’) successfully converted with a powerful drag-flick to give India the lead. India nearly scored again when the New Zealand goalkeeper saved Abhishek’s close-range shot, ending a lively first quarter with a 1-0 advantage.

The Black Sticks started the second quarter by seeking an equaliser, advancing the ball in search of an opening.

