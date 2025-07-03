India Crosses 400-Run Mark in Second Test vs England; Gill Shines with 168*

Live
India scored 419/6 by lunch on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 168, while Jadeja missed his century with 89 runs.
Team India is doing well in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston. After a strong start on Day 1, they continued to score runs on Day 2. By lunchtime on the second day, India had scored 419 runs for 6 wickets.
Shubman Gill is still batting and has made 168 runs. Washington Sundar is with him on 1 run. They will try to score more in the next session.
India started Day 2 with 310 runs for 5 wickets. Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batted carefully. Jadeja scored 89 runs before getting out. Gill completed 150 runs during the session.
Gill and Jadeja added 203 runs together before England broke their partnership. After Jadeja got out, Sundar joined Gill, and they finished the session without losing another wicket.
For England, Chris Woakes took 2 wickets. Other bowlers Carse, Tongue, Stokes, and Bashir took 1 wicket each.