India face Singapore in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The build-up marred by several players missing the first half of the national camp, the Indian football team faces a tricky Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round match here on Thursday.

Though the talisman Sunil Chhetri has returned to the team after he was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup in August-September, Khalid Jamil’s side have trained together for barely a week for such an important match.

India are in the bottom of four-team Group C after having garnered a single point from their first two matches against Bangladesh (0-0) and Hong Kong (0-1). Singapore, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the group with four points from their two games. Any slip-up on Thursday could jeopardise India’s chances of making it to the main tournament in 2027, for which only the group winners will make the cut.

Jamil had named 30 players for the national camp in Bengaluru which began on September 20 but 14 of them, including Chhetri, were not released by the clubs.

Later, most of the players joined the camp towards the end of September, meaning they were with the team for barely a week before their departure on Monday.

A helpless Jamil, who had just two defenders attending the camp in the first half, had urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and clubs to find a solution to the age-old impasse.

Veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan making it to the final squad of 23 after recovering from a surgery due to cheek bone fracture during the CAFA Nations Cup last month was good news for India who are ranked at 134th as against 158th of Singapore.

There is nothing much to separate between the two sides as far as head-to-head record is concerned. India have won 12 matches as against Singapore’s 11, while four games ended in draws. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ashique Kuruniyan cancelling out Ikhsan Fandi’s strike in 2022.

At home, though, Singapore have the upper hand with eight wins against India’s six, with one match being drawn. The last time the two sides squared off in Singapore, the Lions came out on top, winning 2-0 in an international friendly in 2012.