India Faces Blow as Pacer Mohammed Shami Ruled Out for Remainder of Australia Series

The exclusion of Mohammed Shami, a vital pacer in the team, from the final two Test matches in the India vs. Australia series is a major setback for the Indian cricket team. Shami has only returned to playing domestic cricket, but his injury problems are still preventing him from playing in the pivotal matches of the current Australia tour 2024.

Indian Pacer Injury Report

The remaining two Test matches between India and Australia will not feature Shami, according to a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. Shami's left knee was exhibiting some oedema as a result of the increased bowling activity following a protracted injury hiatus, indicating that his fitness had not yet fully restored, according to the statement. This came about as a result of his recuperation from a recurrent right heel injury that had prevented him from playing since the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023.

"After a long period of increased bowling, the swelling is on the expected lines," the BCCI said.

Latest Information about Cricket Injuries

Shami has been given more time to continue his recuperation by the BCCI medical panel. It is anticipated that he will return to competitive cricket after completing additional strength and conditioning training to control his knee and bowling load. Due to this most recent loss, Shami will not be selected for the series' remaining India-Australia match updates.

In addition, Shami's participation in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has been postponed while he recovers.

In the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he claimed seven wickets in his first-class appearance, Shimi had made a spectacular comeback to domestic cricket. His absence, however, is a setback for Indian pacer news because he has been an integral element of the country's speed attack, especially during the 2024 Australia tour.

Due to Shami's absence, India will have a depleted pace unit for the final Test matches, and pacer injury concerns have persisted within the team.







India vs Australia Series Impact

As India now moves forward in the India vs Australia series, captain Rohit Sharma had previously stated that they would not take any chances with Shami’s injury. “Unless we are 100%, 200% sure, we’re not going to take any risk,” he said regarding Shami’s participation in the Australia tour 2024.

To fill Shami’s void, Harshit Rana has been called up to the Test squad, joining Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in India’s pace attack. Shami’s absence is particularly felt as he has taken 31 wickets in eight Test matches in Australia, making him a key player for Team India during their past tours Down Under.

This injury is just another blow to the Indian cricket team, which is already struggling during the 2024 tour of Australia. In order to battle hard in the remaining games of the series, the squad will have to adjust to these alterations and make the most of the pacers that are available.