India go down to Indonesia in semis, bag first-ever bronze

Guwahati: India’s challenge in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships came to an end with a bronze medal after the hosts’ spirited effort was not enough to upset defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals here on Friday.

The Indian team, which had secured a historic first medal in the mixed-team competition on Thursday with a win over former champions Korea, went down 35-45, 21-45 against pre-tournament favourites Indonesia, who will now face the winner of the other semifinals between 14-time champion China and Japan.

