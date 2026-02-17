India storm into final with big win over Germany

India produced a commanding all-round performance to crush Germany 12–3 in the first semi-final of the Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship (6-Goal) at HPRC, Hyderabad, on Monday. Playing in HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026, the Indian side dominated all three chukkers to register a nine-goal victory. Arsalan Khan led the charge with four goals, while Salim Azmi scored three. Germany managed only late resistance in the final chukker.