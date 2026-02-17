  1. Home
India storm into final with big win over Germany

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 8:10 AM IST
India storm into final with big win over Germany
India produced a commanding all-round performance to crush Germany 12–3 in the first semi-final of the Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship (6-Goal) at HPRC, Hyderabad, on Monday. Playing in HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026, the Indian side dominated all three chukkers to register a nine-goal victory. Arsalan Khan led the charge with four goals, while Salim Azmi scored three. Germany managed only late resistance in the final chukker.

HyderabadArsalan KhanIndia vs Germany PoloIndian Polo Team
