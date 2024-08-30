India Wins Gold and Bronze at Paris Paralympics in 10m Air Pistol

India celebrates a great achievement at the Paris Paralympics by winning both gold and bronze medals in the 10-metre air pistol event. Avani Lekhara won the gold medal with an outstanding performance, while Singhraj Adhana secured the bronze.



This is a proud moment for India as two of its athletes earned medals in the same event, showcasing their talent and dedication in para-shooting sports. Avani's gold adds to India’s success at the Paralympics, and Singhraj’s bronze highlights the country's strength in shooting events.

India's impressive performance in the 10-metre air pistol category reflects its growing potential in international para sports and promises even more success in the future.