- Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs.1.50 Crore in 25 Days
- TRAI extends deadline for move aimed at curbing misuse of messaging services
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to resume shooting soon, producer reveals
- 3 of family swept away in Gujarat floods, bodies recovered
- Tejashwi should press for caste survey in Congress-ruled states: JD-U
- PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore next week
- Chandrababu oversees Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident probe, seeks regular report
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high before release of GDP numbers
- Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again, urges stringent anti-rape laws
- GST-Free Insurance May Soon Be a Reality
India Wins Gold and Bronze at Paris Paralympics in 10m Air Pistol
India celebrates a great achievement at the Paris Paralympics by winning both gold and bronze medals in the 10-metre air pistol event. Avani Lekhara won the gold medal with an outstanding performance, while Singhraj Adhana secured the bronze.
This is a proud moment for India as two of its athletes earned medals in the same event, showcasing their talent and dedication in para-shooting sports. Avani's gold adds to India’s success at the Paralympics, and Singhraj’s bronze highlights the country's strength in shooting events.
India's impressive performance in the 10-metre air pistol category reflects its growing potential in international para sports and promises even more success in the future.
