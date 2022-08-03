India wins historic gold in Lawn Bowls

Birmingham: It is a golden day for India at the CWG-2022 on Tuesday. In a major first for India, the women's fours lawn bowls team won a historic gold in the sport by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final.

The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia made history as they recovered after trailing in the title to triumph. This is India's first Commonwealth Games medal in the women's fours format of the competition.

After that historic win, the men's table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the gold medal match to give the country its fifth gold medal of the Games.

The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won their match to give India the lead, before Clarence Chew defeated the experienced Sharath Kamal to make it 1-1. But then Sathiyan and Harmeet won their singles matches to win gold for India.

In women's fours lawn bowls game, India had taken a healthy 8-2 lead after End 7 and were in control of the game. South Africa, led by their Skip Snyden, then came back to make a recovery. After End 11, South Africa led 10 points to 8. India was left with just four rounds to turn the tie. And India duly answered.

The quartet from India secured two points on successive ends to eke out a 12-10 advantage. At End 14, the penultimate end, India won three points. South Africa was left with the massive challenge to get six points from the last end to win the gold. Even to tie the contest, the South African team needed 5 points.

India have so far won three gold, three silver and bronze medals.