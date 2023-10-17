India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.

State wise medal winners:

🔹Haryana: 44

🔹Punjab: 32

🔹Maharashtra: 31

🔹Uttar Pradesh: 21

🔹Tamil Nadu: 17

🔹West Bengal: 13

🔹Rajasthan: 13

🔹Mizoram: 01

🔸Gujarat: 00

Union government’s budgetary allocation to states under the Khelo India scheme

🔹Haryana: 88.89 Crores

🔹Punjab: 93.71 Crores

🔹Maharashtra: 110.8 Crores

🔹Uttar Pradesh: 503.02 Crores

🔹Tamil Nadu: 33 Crores

🔹West Bengal: 26.77 Crores

🔹Rajasthan: 112.26 Crores

🔹Mizoram: 39 Crores

🔸 Gujarat: 608 Crores

Highest Funds allocated to Gujarat : 608 Crores and Athlete from Gujarat got 0 medal.

Punjab & Haryana got 75 medals out of total 107 medals. But these two states got less than 200 Crores budgetary allocation