India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.

State wise medal winners:

­čö╣Haryana: 44

­čö╣Punjab: 32

­čö╣Maharashtra: 31

­čö╣Uttar Pradesh: 21

­čö╣Tamil Nadu: 17

­čö╣West Bengal: 13

­čö╣Rajasthan: 13

­čö╣Mizoram: 01

­čöŞGujarat: 00

Union governmentÔÇÖs budgetary allocation to states under the Khelo India scheme

­čö╣Haryana: 88.89 Crores

­čö╣Punjab: 93.71 Crores

­čö╣Maharashtra: 110.8 Crores

­čö╣Uttar Pradesh: 503.02 Crores

­čö╣Tamil Nadu: 33 Crores

­čö╣West Bengal: 26.77 Crores

­čö╣Rajasthan: 112.26 Crores

­čö╣Mizoram: 39 Crores

­čöŞ Gujarat: 608 Crores

Highest Funds allocated to Gujarat : 608 Crores and Athlete from Gujarat got 0 medal.

Punjab & Haryana got 75 medals out of total 107 medals. But these two states got less than 200 Crores budgetary allocation