  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently

India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
x
Highlights

India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.State wise medal winners:🔹Haryana: 44🔹Punjab: 32🔹Maharashtra: 31🔹Uttar Pradesh:...

India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.

State wise medal winners:

🔹Haryana: 44

🔹Punjab: 32

🔹Maharashtra: 31

🔹Uttar Pradesh: 21

🔹Tamil Nadu: 17

🔹West Bengal: 13

🔹Rajasthan: 13

🔹Mizoram: 01

🔸Gujarat: 00

Union government’s budgetary allocation to states under the Khelo India scheme

🔹Haryana: 88.89 Crores

🔹Punjab: 93.71 Crores

🔹Maharashtra: 110.8 Crores

🔹Uttar Pradesh: 503.02 Crores

🔹Tamil Nadu: 33 Crores

🔹West Bengal: 26.77 Crores

🔹Rajasthan: 112.26 Crores

🔹Mizoram: 39 Crores

🔸 Gujarat: 608 Crores

Highest Funds allocated to Gujarat : 608 Crores and Athlete from Gujarat got 0 medal.

Punjab & Haryana got 75 medals out of total 107 medals. But these two states got less than 200 Crores budgetary allocation

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X