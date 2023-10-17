Live
- Huge opportunities in chemical industry
- Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess progress of Gaganyaan mission
- Ohmkar’s ‘Mansion 24’ pre-release event highlights
- Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Bat genes may play vital role in beating Covid, cancer: Study
- Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow
- NSEZ and IDEMIA India Foundation collaborate to enhance health and well-being for NSEZ workers
- Brazil's Rio Negro river registers lowest water level since 1902
- Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)
- AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
Just In
India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
Highlights
India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.State wise medal winners:🔹Haryana: 44🔹Punjab: 32🔹Maharashtra: 31🔹Uttar Pradesh:...
India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently.
State wise medal winners:
🔹Haryana: 44
🔹Punjab: 32
🔹Maharashtra: 31
🔹Uttar Pradesh: 21
🔹Tamil Nadu: 17
🔹West Bengal: 13
🔹Rajasthan: 13
🔹Mizoram: 01
🔸Gujarat: 00
Union government’s budgetary allocation to states under the Khelo India scheme
🔹Haryana: 88.89 Crores
🔹Punjab: 93.71 Crores
🔹Maharashtra: 110.8 Crores
🔹Uttar Pradesh: 503.02 Crores
🔹Tamil Nadu: 33 Crores
🔹West Bengal: 26.77 Crores
🔹Rajasthan: 112.26 Crores
🔹Mizoram: 39 Crores
🔸 Gujarat: 608 Crores
Highest Funds allocated to Gujarat : 608 Crores and Athlete from Gujarat got 0 medal.
Punjab & Haryana got 75 medals out of total 107 medals. But these two states got less than 200 Crores budgetary allocation
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS