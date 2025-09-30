Live
Indian junior women’s hockey team wins 3-1 against Canberra Chill on Australia tour
Canberra: The Indian junior women’s hockey team won its second consecutive match on its tour of Australia, when it defeated local club Canberra Chill 3-1, at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. For India, the goals came from Ishika (13’, 39’) and Sonam (27’).
India went a goal down in the first quarter when Naomi Evans (11’) converted a penalty corner for the hosts, but bounced back within the next couple of minutes, with a goal from Ishika (13’), which also came off a penalty corner.
Locked at 1-1, the two teams continued to hunt for the next goal, and it was India who got their noses out in front, just before half time, as Sonam (27’) scored a field goal, making it 2-1.
Midway through the third quarter, India added a third goal, as Ishika (39’) completed her brace and gave her side a 3-1 lead. From then on, India kept their opponents at bay and walked off with the win.
India, who have now won two games and lost two games in Australia so far, will play their final tour match against Canberra Chill on October 2.
The team is being led on this tour of Australia by captain Jyoti Singh and coach Tushar Khandker in what is a crucial set of matches in terms of India's preparations for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, set to be played in December in Santiago, Chile.
The tour will provide valuable exposure to the young Indian squad, allowing the players to test their skills in international conditions against strong teams. The team went on a similar tour of Europe back in June, where it faced Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands over five matches. India showed prowess as they defeated Belgium three games in a row, followed by a win against Australia and a bitter shootout loss against the Netherlands.