Live
- Paris Olympics: Deepika storms into QFs of women's individual archery, Bhajan bows out
- Will continue to monitor possibility of North Korea conducting nuclear test: US
- Live like brothers, how long will K’taka suffer your dominance: Kumaraswamy to TN CM Stalin
- HM Shah urges nation to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
- ASEAN-India trade talks in Jakarta pave way for closer ties
- Hariyali Teej 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat
- Wayanad rescue ops in final stage, CM Vijayan plans rehabilitation
- Gouru Charita Reddy Conducts Bhoomi Puja for Road and Drainage Development in Kallur
- Indian Navy deploys multiple teams, ALH to enhance relief & rescue operations in Wayanad
- Rescue team sent to China's Sichuan after flash flood, mudslide
Just In
Indian mixed archery team misses out on bronze
Paris: The history-making Indian mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara came agonisingly close to ending India's 36-year wait for an...
Paris: The history-making Indian mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara came agonisingly close to ending India's 36-year wait for an Olympic medal in archery but fell short to finish fourth at the Games here on Friday.
The team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Summer Games for the first time. But the duo lost 37-38 35-37 38-34 35-37 to the American combine of world no.1 Casey Kaufhold and three-time Olympic-medallist Brady Ellison to join the fourth-finishers' club at the Olympics. It was nonetheless the best ever performance by an Indian team in the quadrennial showpiece. Ankita felt the pressure the most as she fired two 7s and could manage only a couple of 10s in the course of the four sets. Trailing 0-4, the Indians did well to make a comeback as Ankita struck a superb 10. All four Indian arrows were in the yellow zone while Casey looked a bit nervous firing a 7 with her first arrow before a 9 and 10.