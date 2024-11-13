India's BIG Problem in Australia: Paul Adams Warns of Shami’s Absence

Former South African cricketer Paul Adams believes India will miss Mohammad Shami on the bouncy pitches in Australia.

Shami was left out of India’s 18-member squad for the series against Australia. However, he is set to return to cricket after a long injury break. Shami has been out since the ODI World Cup final last year due to an ankle injury. He is expected to make his comeback in the Ranji Trophy, where Bengal will play Madhya Pradesh.

Adams said, "Shami will be a big miss for India in Australia, especially with the conditions. The bouncy wickets there would have suited him, and he could have given India an advantage." He added, "It’s unfortunate that Shami is still recovering, but his absence will be felt."

Shami’s Injury and Return to Cricket

Shami, who was the top wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, had to undergo ankle surgery shortly after the tournament. He was expected to return for India’s Test series against New Zealand but was delayed due to a knee injury that resurfaced during his recovery.

Adams praised Shami for his key role in the World Cup, where he led India’s pace attack. He said the pressure would now fall on Jasprit Bumrah. "The pressure will be on Bumrah," Adams said. "We saw how he led the pace attack in the World Cup. He can adapt to any pitch and perform well. But with Shami missing, Bumrah and the other pacers will need to step up."

All-Rounders Like Jadeja Could Play a Key Role

Adams also pointed out that all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja would be crucial for India. "I believe the all-rounders will play a big role, especially Jadeja. He will be important in both bowling and batting," he said.

Rohit Sharma Talks About Shami’s Injury

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, has spoken about Shami’s injury. He confirmed that Shami is still recovering from his knee problem. Shami had previously dismissed media reports about his injury, especially when he was not included in the squad for the New Zealand series.