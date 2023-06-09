India's Jyothi wins silver, Amlan bags bronze

Jyvaskyla (Finland): Indian athletes continued to shine in European meets in the run-up to this year's Asian Games in China as Jyothi Yarraji won silver and Amlan Borgohain bagged bronze in the Jyvaskyla Motonet GP 2023 athletics meet here.

Jyothi claimed a silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles event while Borgohain claimed bronze medal in the men's 100 race on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old Jyothi registered a time of 12.95s in a strong eight-women final race at the event, rated as a Bronze event on World Athletics Continental Tour, for her podium finish in Finland. She had earlier finished second in her heat with a time of 12.96.

Reetta Hurske of Finland took gold ahead of the Indian athlete with a time of 12.80s while another Finn, Nooralotta Neziri, clocked 13.17s to take the bronze.

It was the fourth medal of the season for the Visakhapatnam-born Jyothi, who holds the national record of 12.82 in the women's 100m hurdles.

Heading into the Finland athletics mee, Jyothi had won gold in the women's 100m hurdles in 13.20s at the T-Meeting 2023 in the Netherlands; another gold with a season-best time of 12.84s at the Kurpfalz Gala 2023 athletics meet in Germany back in May. Last month, Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.89s at the Federation Cup 2023 in Ranchi to make the cut for the Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled in Thailand this July. She had finished fourth in a meet in Poland last week. In the men's 100m race, India's Borgohain clocked 10.49 seconds, his season-best time, to finish third.

Oshane Bailey (10.28) of Jamaica and Samuli Samuelsson (10.36) of Finland finished first and second, respectively, ahead of Amlan Borgohain in the 100m dash.

Borgohain's previous best this season was 10.52, which came at the Kurpfalz Gala 2023 athletics meet in Germany last month. The 25-year-old holds India's men's 100m national record with a time of 10.25s.

Amlan Borgohain came into the event in Finland after winning gold medals in the men's 100m (10.70s) and 200m (20.96s) races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium, last week.