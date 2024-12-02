India’s Path to the WTC Final: The Intense Battle with South Africa and Australia

As the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle moves into its final stages, the leaderboard remains dynamic, with India currently in the lead. But teams like South Africa and Australia are closing in on a spot in the WTC final, which will take place at Lord's in June 2025.

South Africa and Australia are ranked second and third respectively

Current WTC Standings (Top 5 Teams):

1. India – 110 points, PCT 61.11

2. South Africa – 64 points, PCT 59.26

3. Australia – 90 points, PCT 57.69

4. New Zealand – 72 points, PCT 50.00

5. Sri Lanka – 60 points, PCT 50.00

While New Zealand's loss to England in the first Test in Christchurch hasn't changed the top three positions, it has made the battle for the top two spots between India, South Africa, and Australia more intense. Only the top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will compete in the WTC final.

India’s Road to the WTC Final

India's route to the WTC final is straightforward. If they win all four matches in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia, they will book their place in the final, no matter what happens in the other series.

However, if India doesn't manage to win every match, the situation becomes more complex. Here are a few scenarios:

- India wins the BGT 3-1: India stays in the top two unless South Africa wins their second Test against Sri Lanka.

- India wins the BGT 3-2: India remains in the top two as long as Sri Lanka draws at least one Test against Australia.

- India draws the BGT 2-2: India would need South Africa to win their series against Sri Lanka 2-0, and Sri Lanka must beat Australia by at least 1-0.

If India loses the BGT 2-3, they would need several other results to fall in their favor. New Zealand would have to draw 1-1 with England, South Africa must draw 1-1 with Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka's series against Australia must end in a 0-0 draw.

With the top two teams from the WTC cycle advancing to the final, every match now holds significant weight.

The battle between India, South Africa, and Australia for those coveted spots is heating up, and the race to Lord's is only getting more intense. Stay tuned for the latest developments!