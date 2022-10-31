India's tour of Bangladesh: No Sarfaraz, Vihari, Shaw as BCCI announce squads for ODIs, Tests

India on Monday announced squads for their series against Bangladesh, which is due to take place later this year.



India are set to tour Bangladesh for ODIs and Tests and Rohit Sharma is going to lead in both series with KL Rahul as his deputy. The two sides will first lock horns in the three-match ODI series, starting from Dec. 4 in Dhaka. The second and third ODI is scheduled to be played on Dec. 7 and 10. All the three games are going to be played at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Test series will go underway on Dec. 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The second Test will be played again in Dhaka from Dec. 22.

While India are touring with mostly a full-strengthen squad with Rohit, Rahul, and Virat Kohli back, the Men in Blue have decided to rest Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik for the Bangladesh tour. While DK won't be a part of both New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Surya and Hardik have been added to India's squad for the white-ball series against the Kiwis.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury, has returned to the side, while likes of Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal have been called up to form a strong bench in the ODI format.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari, who was one of India's heroes in their 2020-21 Australia tour, has been dropped from the Test side. It has been reported that Chetan Sharma, the chairman of selectors, has stated that Vihari does not fit in India's combination for the Bangladesh series.

India's No. 3 in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara has retained his place in the India line-up after his fabulous comeback into the Test side after his form revival in County Cricket, while former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane continues to be away from the team.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan have been the major absentees in the squad after their stellar domestic season. Khan finished as the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, scoring 982 runs in six games at an incredible average of 122.75. When asked about the duo, Sharma said that both players will get their due and the Indian selectors have been thinking about fitting both players in the team.

Even Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been included in both New Zealand and Bangladesh tours. The opening batsman finished with the most runs in last season's Vijay Hazare with 603 runs in five List A games at an average of 150.75, including four hundreds.





Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:



India's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India's Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.