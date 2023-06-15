Indonesia Open 2023: HS Prannoy advances into quarterfinals

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy on Thursday produced a solid performance to advance into the men's singles quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023 here at Jakarta. Prannoy progressed to the quarter-finals with a 21-18, 21-16 win over world No. 16 NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.

The 9th in the BWF world rankings Prannoy will next play world No. 4 Kodai Naraoka of Japan next. The Indian men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also made the final eight after defeating China's He Jing Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15.

India's world No. 34 Priyanshu Rajawat, however, went down fighting against world No. 2 and Tokyo 2022 Olympics bronze medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. The Indian shuttler lost 22-20, 15-21, 15-21. Earlier in the day, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinal of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023 on Thursday with a win over compatriot and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen.

Kidambi defeated Lakshya by 21-17, 22-20. Kidambi was dominant over his younger challenger and conquered it within two straight games. On the other hand, PV Sindhu's disappointing season continued with a loss to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying.

The Olympic medalist Sindhu lost 21-18, 21-16 in two straight games against Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu exited the tournament in the second round/round of 16, continuing her string of disappointing performances which also saw her exit in the first round many times.