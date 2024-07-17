IOA has forged unprecedented team work, says PT Usha as Indian contingent is finalised for 2024 Paris Olympics

As the Indian contingent comprising 117 athletes and 140 support staff embark on their 2024 Paris Olympics sojourn, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said ‘unprecedented teamwork’ has helped the Indian athletes get the coaches and support staff of their choice and lashed out at critics for turning a blind eye to it.

The IOA president said there was a good amount of teamwork between the sports ministry, IOA and the national federations.



There were many reports that there is a three-fold increase in the number of support staff that includes coaches, trainers and physiotherapists.



In a statement, Usha said the IOA is in an era where the athletes are the centre of the plans and added that it is shocking that some have turned a blind eye to such synergy. She added that it was disappointing to hear negative reports even after IOA making sure that most of the athletes’ demands were met.



“At IOA, we have embarked on an era when athletes are at the centre of our planning and preparations. Instead of the usual 3:1 ratio between athletes and support staff, we have worked hard to change it to a slightly better than 1:1 ratio. Together with the sports ministry, and its units, the National Sports Federations and a good bunch of corporate partners, IOA had forged unprecedented teamwork. It is shocking that some have turned a blind eye to such synergy,” Usha said.



The IOA has also constituted a 13-member Sports Science team led by renowned sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. The Sports Science team will also travel along with the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics.



Usha added that her team has taken up wrestler Antim Panghal’s issue of her support staff not getting their visas on time, hampering her preparations. Antim’s coach Bhagat Singh, physiotherapist Heera and sparring partner Vikas haven’t got visas yet and Usha said she has taken it up with the Embassy of France in India.



She added that the IOA will now facilitate a speedy execution of the visas for Antim’s support staff.

