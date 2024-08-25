Ipswich sign defender Dara O’Shea on five-year deal from Burnley

Ipswich, Aug 25: Ipswich Town confirmed the signing of defender Dara O’Shea from Burnley on Sunday. The centre-half joins the club for a reported fee of 15 million pound. He has signed a five-year deal which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2029.

The 25-year-old, who came through the Academy at West Bromwich Albion, made more than 100 appearances for the Baggies before earning a move to Burnley in June 2023, following their promotion to the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to sign for the club. It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive,” Dara told the club's official website.

“The Manager (Kieran McKenna) was a huge part of why I wanted to come here and I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons, so at this stage of my career it’s the perfect time to make the move,” he added.

Dara made his debut for the Clarets against Manchester City at the beginning of last season and netted his first goal for the club against Liverpool at Anfield in February.

He has featured for the Republic of Ireland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 level and has won 26 senior caps, having also been named FA Young Player of the Year in 2021.

“I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that,” the defender said.

“I know quite a few of the lads in the squad and the style of play really suits me, where I can show my strengths and improve my weaknesses, so I’m looking forward to getting to work as soon as possible and being part of the culture,” Dara concluded.