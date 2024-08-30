Ireland appoint James Cameron-Dow as new women's national spin bowling coach

New Delhi : Ireland have appointed James Cameron-Dow as their new national spin bowling coach for the women’s team. Cameron-Dow played a Test and four ODIs for the Ireland men’s team and started to coach while studying. He went on to continue his coaching in parallel with playing over subsequent years.

On taking up the role, Cameron-Down believes Ireland’s spin bowling stocks represent a small but exciting group that have a big future in the game.

“Working with the senior squad has been fantastic – they are an engaged and talented group of players. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do going forward. With respect to the spinners, I wouldn’t say there is an abundance of them at the moment, but the cohort we have is very exciting.”



“There is some real talent and potential to work with - and what’s just as important, they are all keen to learn and develop. It’s a great time to get involved with the programme,” said Cameron-Dow in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.



Cameron-Dow, 34, is currently over with the Ireland Under-19s Women’s squad at the Sport England National School Games in Loughborough where the young Irish side is due to play Scotland Under-19s, West Indies Under-19s and three ECB Under-19s XIs across three days.



“Hopefully, through this new role, I can bring a bit of clarity and structure to the entire spin bowling pathway. I think it’s important to have real purpose and drive when it comes to developing current and aspiring spinners, as well as potential future spinners - so hopefully that’s where I can assist most,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka women’s U19 team will tour Australia from September 20 to October 1 to play in a tri-series, featuring both T20 and 50-over games against the hosts and New Zealand. The venues for these matches will be Alan Pettigrew Oval, Ian Healy Oval and Bill Pippen Oval respectively.