Ishan unlikely for Duleep Trophy
Bengaluru: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is a doubtful starter at least for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, beginning here on Thursday, as he has developed a hamstring niggle. Kishan was included in India D side, which is being captained by Shreyas Iyer. They will face India C at Anantapur in the opening round. It has been learnt that Kishan suffered the injury while playing for Jharkhand in the recent Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore.
There were talks about Sanju Samson being drafted in as a replacement, but most likely, KS Bharat will don the wicketkeeper’s gloves for India D in the first round. Kishan is yet to arrive in Anantapur. India A pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is recuperating from a surgery he had undergone earlier this year, will also miss the Duleep Trophy’s first round encounter with India B here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Duleep Trophy has been hit hard by injuries to a few frontline players. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the opening round after sustaining a bruise on his hand while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were also withdrawn from the tournament because of illness while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was released from India B but the reason remained unspecified.