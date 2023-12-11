ISPL will help Hyderabad Identify stars for Team India: Paranjape

Hyderabad: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering T10 tennis ball tournament to be played inside a stadium, is poised to showcase emerging cricket stars from Hyderabad, according to Jatin Paranjape, former India selector and Head of the ISPL Selection Committee.

The inaugural edition of the ISPL, featuring 19 high-intensity matches in Mumbai for the inaugural edition, is scheduled to begin from March 2 to 9, 2024. The tournament boasts a line-up of six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Indian Street Premier League in Hyderabad, Jatin Paranjape, HOD of the ISPL Selection Committee said, “Tennis ball cricket has a massive following, and numerous players possess exceptional talent that often goes unnoticed due to a lack of platforms or knowledge on how to progress. The Indian Street Premier League is their solution. This tournament provides these players with a significant national stage to showcase and refine their skills, coupled with invaluable guidance from veteran players with Ranji Trophy and domestic tournament experience. I am sure that Hyderabad will see many more players in the Indian cricket team coming from the Indian Street Premier League.”

Players are urged to register on ispl-t10.com and secure a ‘Golden Ticket,’ offering them a chance to participate in city trials, details of which will be announced soon for each venue. Selected players will then receive a ‘Green Ticket’ to attend the final trials in Mumbai, with the date and venue to be disclosed shortly.

SK Kamaruddin, a leading fast bowler from the city, said: “The Indian Street Premier League is a blessing for us and the entire tennis ball community in Hyderabad. We are grateful to the organisers for providing us with this platform. I have been playing tennis ball cricket for quite some time, but never in my career have I seen such an opportunity to not only enhance my skills but also compete with players from across the country. I am confident you will witness outstanding performances from Hyderabad in this tournament. I encourage all other players to register for this exceptional opportunity.”

The Indian Street Premier League was inaugurated in Mumbai last month in the presence of former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, alongside Core Committee Members Ashish Shelar, Amol Kale, and League Commissioner Suraj Samat.