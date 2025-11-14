Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

Kumamoto: India's Lakshya Sen defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to storm into the semifinals of the Japan Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, here at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium on Friday.

Sen registered a 21-13, 21-17 win over the world No. 9 Loh in 40 minutes. This was the Indian's seventh win against the Singaporean in 10 career meetings.

Sen will next face Japan’s world No. 13 Kenta Nishimoto for a place in the final.

After an evenly poised start, Sen seized control of the opening game with a decisive burst of six consecutive points, part of a larger run that saw him win nine of the next ten to move from 9–8 to a commanding 18–9 lead.

Though Loh attempted a late surge, but it was the Indian who comfortably closed out the game to go ahead in the match. The second game saw both players raise the tempo, producing some exciting exchanges.

Early on, at 1–1, they played a gruelling 41-shot rally that Loh won. But Sen again looked in control when he put together eight straight points around the interval to open up a 15–9 lead.

Sen let a few cheap points slip, allowing the Singaporean to close the gap to 11–15. However, he quickly regained control and won a crucial rally at 17–13 to break Loh’s momentum.

Loh then produced a brilliant fightback to draw level, but after a marathon 42-shot rally — the longest of the match — Sen pulled ahead 20–17 and sealed the contest with a decisive smash.

Sen is the only Indian badminton player alive at the event after HS Prannoy bowed out of the tournament following a straight-games defeat in the second round on Thursday.

Prannoy, who was sixth in the badminton rankings two years ago before injuries and chikungunya halted his progress, lost 21-18, 21-15 against 30th-ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in 46 minutes.

India’s challenge in the doubles and women’s singles events were ended on Wednesday.