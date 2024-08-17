La Liga: Ancelloti hopes for ‘fun season’ with Real Madrid and Mbappe

Palma de Mallorca (Spain): The defending champions Real Madrid will begin their 2024/25 La Liga campaign against Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Monday (IST).

All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman has finally joined Madrid after spending nearly a decade being linked to the team. Ahead of Mbappe’s La Liga debut, Ancelloti acknowledged the ‘extraordinary talent’ of Mbappe and claimed his life as a Los Blancos player is off to a good start

“With all the new players, the people at the club try to make them feel comfortable. An extraordinary talent has arrived, we have to help him adapt. He has entered the dressing room very well, with humility, very serious? He has started very well,” said Ancelotti in the pre-match press conference.

Mbappe made his debut in the white and black jersey on Wednesday when they faced Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, a game in which Mbappe scored his debut goal, as Madrid comfortably defeated the Italian outlet 2-0.

Despite Madrid being the undisputed kings of Europe, the challenge of defending the La Liga title will not be easy as teams like FC Barcelona have added serious firepower to their ranks and will give the champions a run for their money.

“We have to fight for everything, that’s how it will be. It will be a fun League, the first matches have been very good, with a lot of play, few fouls, few interruptions. We have started well and we have to continue this line. And the semi-automatic offside clarifies the refereeing a little more, it will help us a lot. Hopefully it will be a fun season, especially for us,” added the 65-year old.

European club football returned around the world this weekend and one major topic of conversation has been the overcrowding of the schedule for footballers and how the players have not gotten much rest due to international commitments.

Ancelotti emphasised upon the importance of rest in today’s game and stated that he will allow players to go on vacation.

“Vinicius, who goes with Brazil, when he comes back instead of playing in La Liga, he rests, three-four days, he goes on vacation. And then he comes back. That’s the only way. Normally those players train, even if they don’t play. But we’re going to take that away, let them do what they want to do on those days. That’s what we’re going to do,” he concluded.