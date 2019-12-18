Lakshya jumps nine spots to career-best 32nd in badminton rankings

New Delhi : Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has climbed up nine places to a career-best 32nd spot among men's singles players in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings issued on Tuesday.

Lakshya achieved the feat by winning the title at the Bangladesh International Challenge on Sunday, his fifth of the year in last seven tournaments.

The 18-year-old Indian defeated Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 22-20 21-18 in the summit clash to clinch the title in Dhaka.

Lakshya had won his first title of the year at the Belgian International in September and followed it up with wins at Dutch Open Super 100 and SarrLorLux Super 100 in October before claiming the Scottish Open crown in November.

However, there was no further movement in the men's singles chart with B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth remaining static at 11th and 12th spots respectively.

Parupalli Kashyap remained at 23rd, followed by HS Prannoy (26th), Sourabh Verma (28th), Sameer Verma (33rd) and Subhankar Dey (44th).

Among the women singles players, Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static at the sixth and 11th positions, respectively.

No Indian features in the top 10 of the men's doubles chart with the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chriga Shetty moving up one place to the 12th spot.

In women's doubles, the top Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are placed 33rd.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are static at 28th spot, while the pair of Rankireddy and Ponappa has dropped a rung to 36th position.