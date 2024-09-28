Legends Harbinder Singh, Zafar Iqbal welcome return of international hockey to New Delhi

Former stalwarts of Indian hockey - Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal - are excited to witness Harmanpreet Singh-led men's team in action against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, for the first time in more than a decade.

India will face off against the Olympic silver medallists on October 23 and 24. International hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade with this event and several dignitaries, including former hockey stars are expected to attend the event. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was at the Hockey World League Final – Men’s Round 4, back in January 2014.

“1972 was the last time I played hockey in Delhi for the national team. I remember the Shivaji Stadium was filled to the brim and the fans were on their feet cheering for us. I believe a lot of fans will turn up to cheer for India and Germany as well. They will be witnessing a high-level international match after a decade after all,” Padma Shri Harbinder Singh, winner of the 1964 Tokyo gold, 1968 Mexico bronze, and 1972 Munich bronze at the Olympics commented.

Zafar Iqbal, gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and captain of the 1982 Asian Games silver-winning team in Delhi also weighed in saying, “Back in our era, hockey had an immense following. Events like the Nehru Gold Cup, Asian Games and other international matches drew a lot of supporters and palpable excitement always followed the huge stadiums we played in. Germany is a tough team, we beat them in the Tokyo Olympics to win the bronze medal and lost to them recently in the Semi-Finals at Paris so, I’m sure Indians will be rooting for us to get one over them.”

Last year, Chennai hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, while Ranchi welcomed both the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier. This November, Rajgir, a city in Bihar, will host the upcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

“High-profile matches should be hosted at various venues across the country, giving a chance for people from all regions to witness the team live in action and grow the following for the sport, in addition to keeping our players sharp for important international tournaments,” Harbinder Singh lauded Hockey India’s initiative to take hockey to all parts of the country.

Zafar Iqbal also urged supporters to turn up in numbers saying, “The general impression before was that India is a team that concedes goals late in games but that has changed now, we are one of the best teams in the world in all aspects. The facilities are top notch and I am sure the game will be filled with riveting action. And, I would like to take this opportunity to invite hockey fans to turn up in numbers to support our team.”