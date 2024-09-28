Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts sizzle as England beat Australia by 186 runs in fourth ODI

Hyderabad: England recorded their second biggest ODI win when they beat Australia by a whopping 186 runs in a rain-shortened fourth ODI at Lord’s late on Friday.

Harry Brook sizzled with 87 off 58 balls (11 fours, one six) before Liam Livingstone took the attack to the visitors with a splendid 27-ball unbeaten 62, that had three fours and seven sixes, to propel England to 312/5 in 39 overs.



In reply, Matthew Potts took four wickets and Brydon Carse chipped in with three wickets as Australia slumped to 126 all out in 24.4 overs.



The five-match ODI series is now at 2-2. The fifth and final ODI will be played in Bristol on Sunday.



Chasing a huge 313 to win in 39 overs, Australia started well and raced to 68 for no loss in quick time, in the ninth over, before Travis Head was clastled by Carse for 34.



It started the slide and soon Steve Smith was out for five and after opener Mitchell Marsh (28), Josh Inglis (8) and Marnus Labuschagne (4) were out, Australia were staring down the barrel at 93/5 in the 15th over.



From then on, it was just a matter of time before Jofra Archer (2/33) and Adil Rashid (1/11) joined the party to send the Ausrtalians packing for just 126.



Earlier, persistent rain in London meant the match’s start was delayed by about two hours, reducing the match to a 39-over affair.



England started slow as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood let the ball do the talking and England were soon 71/2 in the 14th over.



Brook and Ben Duckett (63 off 62 balls) slowly raised the tempo and Brook took the attack to the Australians as he scored his fourth ODI half century, coming in just 37 balls.



The duo added 79 for the third wicket and after Duckett fell to Adam Zampa, England’s hopes rested on Brook.



The England captain built his innings in style before falling on 87 from 58 balls and with Jamie Smith out in the next over for 39, England were 241-5 with eight overs remaining in the innings.



However, Livingstone then came up with a brilliant onslaught to leave the Australians wondering what hit them.



He was harsh on Mitchell Starc, plundering him for 28 runs in the last over of the England innings, that included four sixes.

