Mamatha, Kiran emerge winners in TBA's Tenpin Bowling 3rd series

Hyderabad: Gotte Mamatha and Kiran Kumar emerged women and men champions at the TBA Tenpin Bowling 3rd series tournament held last week at Funcity, Inorbit Mall.

The state-ranking bowling tournament, third in the series in Hyderabad, was conducted by Tenpin Bowling Association (TBA)-Telangana.

The winners of the tournament received prize money from the title sponsor Lumberman, an interior design studio.

"TBA Telangana Bowling Tournament is picking up more in numbers.

The players are super excited as they move up the points table and have high expectations in the games to come. The 3rd tournament concludes the state ranking series.

The coming year we will be having the State championship", says Rahul Reddy, president of Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana).

TBA, the first bowling community to be formed post the emergence of Telangana, aims to create awareness and promote the sport of bowling in the State and has successfully organised its first State-Ranking Tournament in August. The second series was held in October 2019.

"The first and the second tournament were a success and saw good participation, but the 3rd edition witnessed increase in registrations.

It was an overwhelming to see such a huge response, including the participation from women," adds Ananth Sanagavarapu, Gen Secretary TBA.