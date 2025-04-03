MCA opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League season 3

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially opened player registrations on Thursday for the upcoming third season of T20 Mumbai League.

With the participation of eight teams, representing different corners of the city, the upcoming third edition will begin on May 27.

Registrations are open to all MCA-registered players above the age of 16 years as they can register on MCA’s official website before April 10.

"This is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent. Many top cricketers have made their mark through this league and we encourage players to make the most of this platform. T20 Mumbai League has been a stepping stone for the city’s cricketers, and season 3 promises to be even more competitive. We look forward to seeing the emergence of new talent," said Abhay Hadap, MCA secretary, in a statement.

Known for showcasing Mumbai’s finest cricketing talent, the league has been a launchpad for many rising stars. It offers players a chance to showcase their skills and make a mark on the grand stage.

On Wednesday, MCA also issued a tender document inviting bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate two teams in the upcoming season.

Returning after a hiatus of six years, the third edition of the league will feature eight franchises - North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and two new teams.

Established in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has emerged as one of India’s premier franchise-based domestic T20 leagues, providing a dynamic platform for talented cricketers. It has witnessed the emergence of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani, who delivered outstanding performances and went on to compete at higher levels of the game.