Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2025, appointed club captain

Madrid: Real Madrid have officially confirmed that Luka Modric, the iconic midfielder, has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2025.

Modric's journey with Real Madrid, which began in 2012 when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur, has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite facing challenges and seemingly losing prominence in the team during the early parts of the last season, the Croatian maestro proved his worth with stellar performances in the latter half, reaffirming his indispensable role in the squad.

"Real Madrid CF and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the contract of our captain, who remains tied to the club until June 30, 2025," read the official statement from the club.

This announcement also marks a significant transition, as Modric assumes the role of club captain following Nacho Fernandez's departure as a free agent this summer.

Throughout his illustrious career at Santiago Bernabeu, Modric has etched his name into the annals of football history. He has played 534 matches for Real Madrid, securing an impressive tally of six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and a host of other trophies, amounting to a record total of 26. His crowning achievement came in 2018 when he won the Ballon d'Or, breaking the long-standing duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the prestigious award.