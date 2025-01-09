‘My fault’: Konstas on Bumrah clash

Sydney: Australia’s 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas accepted responsibility for an on-field spat with Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the Sydney Test.

Konstas exchanged words with Bumrah before the final ball of the day was bowled.

Bumrah -- the calmest of players -- was visibly annoyed with Usman Khawaja, who was deliberately taking time to take strike in order to ensure that another over wouldn’t be bowled before stumps.

Bumrah made his frustrations clear, prompting a response from Konstas at the non-striker’s end.

The verbal dual escalated, forcing Umpire Sharfuddoula to step in and keep the legend and the young opener away from each other.

A fired-up Bumrah then struck off the final delivery of the day as he had Khawaja caught in the slips by Virat Kohli and followed it up with a big stare in the direction of Konstas, who meekly walked back to the Aussie dressing room.

‘Oh, I didn’t get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi (Khawaja) got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It’s cricket,’ Konstas told Triple M.

He lauded Bumrah’s composure and skill for not getting swayed with the emotions despite the clash.

‘Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team.’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t mince his words as he criticised Konstas for riling up Bumrah.

“He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right. He had no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah, that was a job for the umpire.”

“I think whatever has happened is history. Whatever happened, happened. It is a tough sport played by tough men and these things happen. I don’t think we need to make a big issue out of it.”