National Powerlifting C’ship: TG’s Surineni Vanisha bags three gold

Surineni Vanisha, a 52 kg weight category powerlifter from Telangana, brought laurels to the state by winning three gold medals at the National Powerlifting Championship held in New Delhi under the aegis of WPC-India. A first-year Intermediate student of ISTA College, Vanisha delivered an outstanding performance against strong competition from across the country.

She dominated all three events—Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift—with remarkable composure and strength. Vanisha lifted 100 kg in the squat, 40 kg in the bench press and an impressive 110 kg in the deadlift, finishing with a total lift of 250 kg to secure gold medals in each discipline. Coaches and officials praised her technical excellence, discipline and fighting spirit, stating that her achievement was the result of months of rigorous training and dedication. Her success has brought pride to her family, college and Telangana.