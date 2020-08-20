Noida: Noida College of Physical Education (NCPE) student and Asian Games medalist Divya Kakran has been selected for the Arjuna Award. It was not easy for Divya to reach here. Divya's parents make diapers and sell them, and the family's income was maintained by the income generated from it. The family is still attached to this work.

Despite the financial constraints, Divya did not give up and now she is getting support to give a better life to the family. Divya Kakran is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports Science course from Noida College of Physical Education. She will be honoured with the Arjuna Award on August 29 on the occasion of Sports Day. Earlier, she has made India proud by winning medals in many international competitions. Divya currently wrestles in the 68 kg weight category.

Divya Kakran, who performed brilliantly in international wrestling, is working as a Senior Ticket Collector in Railways. They are also sponsored by companies. As such, she is currently practising in Model Town at the expense of a company. Her father Suraj Pahalwan and mother Sanyogita are still living in a house in Gokalpur, Delhi. At the same time, Divya's mother stitches the loincloth and her father Suraj Pahalwan goes to the riots of Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and sells the nappies. Her family has been doing this work for the past 15 years. However, after Divya got a job and sponsor, the family's condition has improved considerably. Divya's family has now bought a flat in Rajnagar Extension of Ghaziabad, where her family will shift in two years. She has bought the flat with the prize money Divya received from the governments.

Divya's hard work paid off Divya's father Suraj Pahalwan says that it is a matter of great pride and honour for us to get the Arjuna Award for the daughter. Her hard work has paid off. Divya herself is attaining her destination. Along with this, her family has also been saved from the financial crisis. She is also expected to win a medal for the country in future.

The celebrations took place at Noida College of Physical Education on Wednesday after Divya Kakran was selected for the Arjuna Award. Everyone called and congratulated Divya. On this achievement of Divya, sweets were also distributed in the college. College MD Sonali Rajput said that getting college student Divya selected for Arjuna Award is a big achievement. It is expected that she will brighten the name of the country by performing brilliantly in future.