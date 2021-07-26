Olympics: India reach quarterfinals in men's team archery

Tokyo, July 26: The Indian men's archery team reached the quarterfinals beating Kazakhstan 6-2 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The Indian team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and seasoned Tarundeep Rai defeated the Kazakhstan team of Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin and Sanzhar Mussayev in a close encounter in which all four sets were decided by a single point. They will now meet top seeds South Korea in the next round.

The Indians, seeded ninth, won the first set 55-54, as Jadhav and Das scored a 10 each in the last two arrows at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

In the second round, the Indians won 52-51, as the Kazakhs faltered and had three 8s.

Trailing 0-4, Kazakhstan fought back in the third set as they shot three 10s and as many 9s for 57 while the Indians were undone by an eight by Tarundeep.

The Indians, however, did not give their opponents any more chances as they won the fourth set 55-54, hitting the three 10s as against two by their rivals.