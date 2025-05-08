Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL Match in Dharamsala to Go Ahead Amid High Security

The impact of Operation Sindoor has now reached the IPL 2025. As tension grows between India and Pakistan after India’s airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), security has been tightened in several states, especially near the borders.

In light of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially decided to relocate the Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians match. The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on May 11, 2025, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, will now take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The decision was made after the Kangra Airport—located near the Dharamsala venue—was closed due to heightened security concerns. The BCCI cited safety reasons as the primary cause for the venue change and reassured fans that player safety remains their top priority.

Despite the change in venue for the May 11 match, the Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings game on May 8 will still be played in Dharamsala as planned. Strict security has been put in place around the stadium, and all fans will go through thorough checks before entering. The area around the stadium is also being heavily guarded to avoid any problems.

Since the Kangra Airport is closed, players and staff will travel by road or train after the match. The Punjab Kings had picked Dharamsala as their second home ground this season, so the shift is unfortunate but necessary.

The tensions caused by Operation Sindoor are now affecting big events like the IPL. The BCCI and IPL organizers are closely watching the situation and may take more safety steps if needed.

This shows how national security issues can impact even the world of sports, reminding us of the wider effects of geopolitical conflicts.