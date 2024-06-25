2024 Paris Olympics: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar qualify for Summer Games

India will send a four-member golf contingent to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be on the plane to Paris to compete at the prestigious Olympics.

In the women’s section, Aditi will be competing in her third Olympic games after Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020), while Diksha will be playing in her second Olympics. In the men’s group, both Shubhankar and Gaganjeet will be on their maiden Olympic sojourn.



Aditi achieved India’s best-ever result at the Olympics when she finished fourth in Tokyo, narrowly missing the bronze medal. Diksha finished tied-50th in Tokyo.



Both Aditi and Diksha have qualified as per the final women’s list of qualified players released by the International Golf Federation (IGF). The IGF’s Olympic qualification list, finalised after last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, comprises 60 women. The top 15 players in the OWGR are eligible for the Olympics, with a maximum limit of four golfers allowed from a single country. While Aditi is World No. 60 and Diksha is World No. 167, they made the cut with Olympic ranks of 24 and 40, respectively.



The men’s golf events start first, from August 1 to 4, while the women’s category will be played from August 7 to August 10. The venue for golf is Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.



Diksha is the only golfer to have appeared in both the Olympics and the Deaflympics, where she is a two-time medallist.

