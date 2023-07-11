Live
Kiraak Hyderabad announces squad for inaugural season of Pro Panja League
Hyderabad-based franchise Kiraak Hyderabad of the Pro Panja League announced the full squad for the inaugural season.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: Hyderabad-based franchise Kiraak Hyderabad of the Pro Panja League announced the full squad for the inaugural season. The inaugural season will take place between July 28th, 2023 and August 13th, 2023 at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi, and will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD.
At the closed-door players draft that took place at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi, 180 players were drafted into six teams. The team from Hyderabad picked a total of 30 players in 10 categories.
Speaking after the players draft, Pro Panja League co-founder Parvin Dabas said, “We are delighted to see the buzz that Pro Panja League has already created before the start of the inaugural season, much thanks to the Sony Sports Network for backing us completely. We are grateful to Mr. Charu Sharma for taking time out of his busy schedule and helping us with the player's draft. Our teams are now finalised, and our players are ready to go. Let the show begin.”
Pro Panja League co-founder Preeti Jhangiani added: “We are thankful to Sony Sports Network for putting our athletes on the biggest platform. Our athletes have taken a long journey over the years to finally get a stage to showcase their talent. Now, from July 28th, billions of people will get to see what these athletes can do once they are on the table.”
Gautam Reddy, owner of the Kiraak Hyderabad shared his thoughts ahead of the first season of the league. He said, “We are really excited to take this forward. I would like to thank Ms. Preeti Jhangiani and Mr. Parvin Dabas for this opportunity. I would like to wish the other teams best of luck ahead of the tournament. Let’s have a good season and enjoy all the exciting matches.”
Talking about the players’ draft, Gautam said, “We have done well. We are also learning as we go along. We have taken the best players in 60kg, 70kg and 90kg categories. We have a well-balanced squad and I am sure that our players will give their everything when they are competing.”
Ahmed Faizan Ali, who hails from Hyderabad was picked by the Hyderabad franchise. On being picked and representing his state, he said, “It feels great that I am going to represent my own state in the first season of the Pro Panja League. I would like to thank Mr. Gautam Reddy for picking me in his team. I am sure that the league will provide opportunities to several arm-wrestlers in the country. There will be better and exciting matches. The league will provide a base for the arm- wrestling community. I would also like to thank Mr. Parvin Dabas and Ms. Preeti Jhangiani for this incredible opportunity to showcase our skills and techniques on a global stage.”
Kiraak Hyderabad Full Squad list:
|Sr. No
|PLAYER NAME
|CATEGORY
|SEED
|STATE
|1
|Siddharth Malakar
|90 KG MEN
|5
|Assam
|2
|Ajay Anjana
|90 KG MEN
|6
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|Rahul Mahar
|90 KG MEN
|11
|Odisha
|4
|Stewe Thomas
|70 KG MEN
|2
|Kerala
|5
|Satnam Singh
|70 KG MEN
|5
|Haryana
|6
|Shahil Hussain
|70 KG MEN
|12
|Assam
|7
|Jagadish Baruah
|100 KG MEN
|1
|Assam
|8
|Banbatjuban Khongwir
|100 KG MEN
|10
|Meghalaya
|9
|Amit Singh
|100 KG MEN
|6
|Delhi
|10
|Asker Ali
|80 KG MEN
|1
|Kerala
|11
|Kazi Abdul Majeed
|80 KG MEN
|7
|Maharashtra
|12
|Dheeraj Singh
|80 KG MEN
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|Yazar Arafat
|60 KG MEN
|1
|Kerala
|14
|Naveen MV
|60 KG MEN
|3
|Kerala
|15
|Shoaib Akhtar
|60 KG MEN
|17
|Uttarakhand
|16
|Ahmed Faizan Ali
|100 PLUS KG MEN
|8
|Telangana
|17
|Vinayak Vats
|100 PLUS KG MEN
|10
|Delhi
|18
|Ujjwal Agrawal
|100 PLUS KG MEN
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|19
|Savita Kumari
|55 KG WOMEN
|6
|Delhi
|20
|Rachna Jatav
|55 KG WOMEN
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|21
|Purnima Borah
|55 KG WOMEN
|12
|Assam
|22
|Madhura KN
|65 KG WOMEN
|13
|Karnataka
|23
|Reejamol PK
|65 KG WOMEN
|6
|Kerala
|24
|Roshni
|65 KG WOMEN
|17
|Haryana
|25
|Jincy Jose
|65 PLUS KG WOMEN
|2
|Kerala
|26
|Kirtika Bamel
|65 PLUS KG WOMEN
|8
|Delhi
|27
|Hemlata
|65 PLUS KG WOMEN
|5
|Madhya Pradesh
|28
|Butta Singh
|SPA-CAT
|4
|Punjab
|29
|Devender Yadav
|SPA-CAT
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|30
|Deepak Sharma
|SPA-CAT
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
Pro Panja League Season 1 will take place between 28th July 2023 and 13th August 2023 and will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.