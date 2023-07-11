Kiraak Hyderabad announces squad for inaugural season of Pro Panja League

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Hyderabad-based franchise Kiraak Hyderabad of the Pro Panja League announced the full squad for the inaugural season. The inaugural season will take place between July 28th, 2023 and August 13th, 2023 at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi, and will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD.

At the closed-door players draft that took place at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi, 180 players were drafted into six teams. The team from Hyderabad picked a total of 30 players in 10 categories.

Speaking after the players draft, Pro Panja League co-founder Parvin Dabas said, “We are delighted to see the buzz that Pro Panja League has already created before the start of the inaugural season, much thanks to the Sony Sports Network for backing us completely. We are grateful to Mr. Charu Sharma for taking time out of his busy schedule and helping us with the player's draft. Our teams are now finalised, and our players are ready to go. Let the show begin.”

Pro Panja League co-founder Preeti Jhangiani added: “We are thankful to Sony Sports Network for putting our athletes on the biggest platform. Our athletes have taken a long journey over the years to finally get a stage to showcase their talent. Now, from July 28th, billions of people will get to see what these athletes can do once they are on the table.”

Gautam Reddy, owner of the Kiraak Hyderabad shared his thoughts ahead of the first season of the league. He said, “We are really excited to take this forward. I would like to thank Ms. Preeti Jhangiani and Mr. Parvin Dabas for this opportunity. I would like to wish the other teams best of luck ahead of the tournament. Let’s have a good season and enjoy all the exciting matches.”

Talking about the players’ draft, Gautam said, “We have done well. We are also learning as we go along. We have taken the best players in 60kg, 70kg and 90kg categories. We have a well-balanced squad and I am sure that our players will give their everything when they are competing.”

Ahmed Faizan Ali, who hails from Hyderabad was picked by the Hyderabad franchise. On being picked and representing his state, he said, “It feels great that I am going to represent my own state in the first season of the Pro Panja League. I would like to thank Mr. Gautam Reddy for picking me in his team. I am sure that the league will provide opportunities to several arm-wrestlers in the country. There will be better and exciting matches. The league will provide a base for the arm- wrestling community. I would also like to thank Mr. Parvin Dabas and Ms. Preeti Jhangiani for this incredible opportunity to showcase our skills and techniques on a global stage.”

Kiraak Hyderabad Full Squad list:

Sr. No PLAYER NAME CATEGORY SEED STATE 1 Siddharth Malakar 90 KG MEN 5 Assam 2 Ajay Anjana 90 KG MEN 6 Madhya Pradesh 3 Rahul Mahar 90 KG MEN 11 Odisha 4 Stewe Thomas 70 KG MEN 2 Kerala 5 Satnam Singh 70 KG MEN 5 Haryana 6 Shahil Hussain 70 KG MEN 12 Assam 7 Jagadish Baruah 100 KG MEN 1 Assam 8 Banbatjuban Khongwir 100 KG MEN 10 Meghalaya 9 Amit Singh 100 KG MEN 6 Delhi 10 Asker Ali 80 KG MEN 1 Kerala 11 Kazi Abdul Majeed 80 KG MEN 7 Maharashtra 12 Dheeraj Singh 80 KG MEN 6 Uttar Pradesh 13 Yazar Arafat 60 KG MEN 1 Kerala 14 Naveen MV 60 KG MEN 3 Kerala 15 Shoaib Akhtar 60 KG MEN 17 Uttarakhand 16 Ahmed Faizan Ali 100 PLUS KG MEN 8 Telangana 17 Vinayak Vats 100 PLUS KG MEN 10 Delhi 18 Ujjwal Agrawal 100 PLUS KG MEN 16 Madhya Pradesh 19 Savita Kumari 55 KG WOMEN 6 Delhi 20 Rachna Jatav 55 KG WOMEN 16 Madhya Pradesh 21 Purnima Borah 55 KG WOMEN 12 Assam 22 Madhura KN 65 KG WOMEN 13 Karnataka 23 Reejamol PK 65 KG WOMEN 6 Kerala 24 Roshni 65 KG WOMEN 17 Haryana 25 Jincy Jose 65 PLUS KG WOMEN 2 Kerala 26 Kirtika Bamel 65 PLUS KG WOMEN 8 Delhi 27 Hemlata 65 PLUS KG WOMEN 5 Madhya Pradesh 28 Butta Singh SPA-CAT 4 Punjab 29 Devender Yadav SPA-CAT 13 Madhya Pradesh 30 Deepak Sharma SPA-CAT 15 Madhya Pradesh





Pro Panja League Season 1 will take place between 28th July 2023 and 13th August 2023 and will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.