Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final

India’s Neeraj Chopra confirmed his place in the Diamond League final after he finished fourth in the overall Diamond League standings.

The top six athletes on the Diamond League standings will get an entry into the prestigious Diamond League final.

The Diamond League final will be held in Brussels on September 13 and 14.

Neeraj competed in two Diamond League events – in Doha and Lausanne – and finished second in both the events. He has a total of 14 points in his kitty. The final standings were updated after the Zurich Diamond League that finished on September 5, 2024.

Anderson Peters came first with a throw of 85.72m while Weber was second after throwing 85.33m. Japan's Genki Roderick Dean was third with a throw of 82.69m.

India’s two-time Olympic medalist is two points behind Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech in the overall standings. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber are the top two in the standings.

While Peters has 29 points in his kitty, Weber is second with 21 points. Vadlech is third with 17 points in the list. Peters beat Weber to the top position in the Zurich Diamond League to surge ahead.

Peters, in fact threw 90.61m at the Lausanne Diamond League, while Neeraj has not sent the javelin beyond the 90m mark till date.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan threw 92.97m to win the gold medal while Neeraj won the silver medal with 89.45m, below his personal best of 89.94m.

This will be Neeraj Chopra’s second Diamond League final. He finished second behind Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech last year in Eugene, USA.

Neeraj will culminate the ongoing season with the Diamond League final.

The winner of the Diamond League final is awarded with a ‘Diamond Trophy’ and a prize money of USD 30,000. The Diamond League final winner also gets a wild card entry into the next year’s World Athletics Championships.