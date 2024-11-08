Neeraj Chopra to commence one month off-season training in South Africa later this month

Hyderabad: Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will spend one month in Potchefstroom, South Africa, for an off-season training.

Neeraj will jet off to the South African city later this month and his off-season training will help him in an early preparation to start the new season and the new Olympic cycle. The entire stint will be funded by the Indian sports ministry.

The sports ministry, in a statement, divulged details of Neeraj’s off-season training. “Neeraj Chopra will start his training early and will be in Potchefstroom for a period of 31 days. Neeraj’s training session will be funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the expenditure will cover his and his physiotherapist’s lodging, boarding and training cost for the period of his stay in South Africa,” a statement from the sports ministry read.

The Haryana-based athlete has chosen Potchefstroom as his training base many times, notably including ahead of Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old took part in a competition in Potchefstroom in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. He threw 87.86m at the ACNW League Meeting 1 at McArthur Stadium and the throw was one of his top throws.

Neeraj’s last competitive tournament was the Diamond League Final in Brussels in September where Neeraj threw 87.86m. Prior to the Diamond League Final, he competed in the Lausanne Diamond League throwing 89.49m.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj threw 89.45m and won the silver medal. The gold medal was won by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who breached the 90m mark twice in six attempts.

The Athletics Federation of India and Neeraj are also on the lookout for a new coach for the athlete after his German coach Klaus Bartonietz ended a successful five-year stint together. India’s chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair said Neeraj’s new coach will be appointed by the end of the year.

Neeraj Chopra’s important assignment in 2025 will be to win the gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo. He won the gold medal in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m.

Neeraj’s other personal aim will be to breach the 90m mark too. His best is 89.94m.