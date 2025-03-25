RAW March 24: Cena, Rhodes Face Off; Women’s Title Match Set

WWE RAW on March 24, 2025, at the OVO Hydro Arena delivered intense matchups and confrontations that set the stage for WrestleMania 41. John Cena and Cody Rhodes engaged in another heated verbal exchange, while CM Punk issued a strong message to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their upcoming triple threat match.

WWE RAW Results – March 24:

- Cody Rhodes confronts John Cena

- Tag Team Match: The Usos defeated A-Town Down Under (Jimmy Uso prevented Gunther’s attack on Jey Uso post-match)

- Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Raquel Rodriguez (Bayley assisted Valkyria in fending off Liv Morgan and Rodriguez post-match)

- Brawl sets up Women’s World Championship match: IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley engage in a fight

- Singles Match: El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee (El Grande Americano suspected to be Chad Gable in disguise)

- CM Punk addresses Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania

- Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Penta via disqualification (Judgment Day interference led to post-match assault)

Cena opened the show with a strong statement about his pursuit of a 17th world title, emphasizing his intention to leave WrestleMania as the “last true champion.” Cody Rhodes interrupted, challenging Cena’s legacy and setting the tone for their anticipated showdown.

In tag team action, The Usos overcame A-Town Down Under with a decisive victory. However, the post-match attack from Gunther on Jey Uso was thwarted by Jimmy Uso.

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Despite Liv Morgan’s ringside presence, Valkyria retained the title. Post-match chaos saw Bayley stepping in to assist Valkyria, escalating tensions in the women’s division.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce addressed the Women’s World Championship picture, leading to a heated altercation between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. Their clash set up a title match for next week’s episode.

A surprise replacement for Chad Gable, wrestling under the masked persona of El Grande Americano, secured a controversial victory over Dragon Lee. The match’s conclusion fueled speculation about the true identity behind the mask.

CM Punk took center stage to discuss his upcoming WrestleMania match, vowing to dismantle both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. His words signaled an intense battle in the making.

The night’s main event saw Bron Breakker defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Judgment Day’s interference led to a disqualification finish, followed by a brutal post-match assault, leaving the title picture in turmoil.