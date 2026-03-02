Polluted Ameenpur lake sparks public outcry

Hyderabad: The residents of Ameenpur and surrounding areas have been facing a tough time due to a pungent stench from the polluted Ameenpur lake. They complained that despite complaints to the authorities no action was taken and they strongly appealed to citizens to stop dumping plastic and other non-biodegradable waste into the water.

According to the residents, the lake is filled with water hyacinth, which has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Moreover, the residents confirm the devastating mosquito menace, highlighting the surge in numbers throughout Ameenpur and other areas. -

Ravi Krishna, a resident, said “There is no distinction between summer and winter. Mosquitoes' menace is a never ending nuisance in these areas. The situation remains unchanged every season. Even after numerous complaints were given to authorities concerned, no action has been taken.”

With the regular complaints to the authorities, the Ameenpur Peoples Association took up an initiative and conducted a special awareness to protect Ameenpur lake. Association members expressed grave concern of negligence of the officials and irresponsible disposal of waste in the lake. The dumping of plastic and non-biodegradable materials has emerged as a critical challenge to the lake's ecosystem.

The association also raised concerns about drainage and industrial waste entering the lake, calling it activities highly dangerous to biodiversity, public health and future generations.

The Ameenpur People’s Association submitted a strong set of demands to the government, calling for immediate action to stop the mixing of drainage water into the lake, strict monitoring and prevention of industrial waste discharge, establishment of a continuous surveillance and protection mechanism and Implementation of long-term conservation measures.

“Safeguarding Ameenpur lake means safeguarding our environment and our future,” said Association President Akula Thirumal Reddy.

The Ameenpur People's Association reaffirmed its commitment to fight for the protection and preservation of Ameenpur lake until concrete and permanent solutions are implemented by the authorities.