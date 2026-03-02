Bandi Sanjay delivers Rs10 lakh to unanimously elected panchayats

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has fulfilled his election promise by releasing Rs 10 lakh incentive funds to the unanimously elected Panchayats in Telangana.

During his visit to Pichupalli village in Ganneruvaram mandal and Vijayanagar Colony in Koheda mandal, on Sunday, he handed over sanction copies of the funds from his MP LAD scheme to the respective Sarpanches in the presence of villagers and BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay reiterated his commitment to rural development, stating, “My goal is to strengthen villages because only through village progress can the state achieve overall growth. Criticism will not deter me; I will continue to bring more funds from the Centre for development works.”

He contrasted the BJP’s fulfilment of promises with what he described as the Congress government’s failure. He pointed out that while the Congress had announced Rs 10 lakh incentives for each of the 1,203 unanimously elected Panchayats, amounting to over Rs 120 crore, not a single rupee has been released so far.

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of surpassing even the previous KCR government in “betraying promises,” noting that similar assurances during the BRS regime also went unfulfilled.

Highlighting the Centre’s role, Sanjay said that the Union government has already sanctioned over Rs 1,000 crore in a phased manner for panchayats development, enabling progress in many villages. He criticised the state government for failing to release funds for local development and for ignoring bills of former Sarpanches, leading to distress and protests.

Bandi Sanjay urged people to question the Congress government’s neglect and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to stand by rural communities, ensuring that promises made to villages are honoured.