Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei succumbs to burn injuries after being attacked by partner

Uganda’s Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei succumbed to burn injuries at a Kenya hospital after she was set ablaze by her partner in a domestic attack. She was 33.

Cheptegei took part at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s marathon. She finished 44th.

Cheptegei’s body was more than 80% burnt in the attack. She was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

The hospital confirmed the tragic passing away of Cheptegei after all her vital organs failed on Thursday.

A domestic issue, arising out of a land dispute between Cheptegei and her partner Dickson Ndiema, was the initial cause of the violent attack by Ndiema. Cheptegei’s partner was also injured in the attack and is now being treated for burns at the same hospital.

The hospital authorities said Ndiema was being treated in the intensive care unit with 30% burns and added that his condition was improving.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in the Trans Nzoia region to help herself by staying near Kenya’s state-of-the-art athletic training centres. The marathon runner built a house in the land and Cheptegei and Ndiema were constantly fighting over the house and land, as per news reports.

On Sunday, the dispute took a drastic turn when Ndiema got a can of petrol and set Cheptegei ablaze.

The Uganda Athletics Federation took to social media to mourn Cheptegei’s death. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace,” the federation wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare termed the attack ‘a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.