'Our relationship was built on trust, but it has changed': Nuno admits rift with Forest owner Marinakis

New Delhi: Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo admitted his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis has gone sour this season, amidst rumours of a potential sacking for the Portuguese head coach.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting Marinakis is looking for a replacement for Nuno, with former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou being considered a potential candidate, following disagreements over Nottingham's transfer strategy this summer window.

"I always had a very good relationship with the owner. Last season, we were very close and spoke on a daily basis.

"This season it is not so well (between us), but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed, and we are not as close," said Nuno in the pre-game conference.

Nottingham have played only one game this Premier League season, A 3-1 win over Brentford, and a change in managers could lead to a potential disruption in their season. The club qualified for the UEFA Europa League this season, after finishing seventh in Nuno's first full season as head coach, for the first time in 30 seasons.

Nuno claimed he too did not know the exact reason behind this sudden change, claiming their relationship was based on trust, but no longer. "I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you, it is not the same. The reason behind it, I do not know. What I said last week or two weeks ago was my concern and why I was worried about where we were going [as a club].

"What I said, I said it with respect. The reality is that the relationship is not what it used to be. It was a respectful relationship based on trust and sharing opinions, but now it is not so good," he added.



