Panghal's campaign ends with loss to Chinyemba

Just In
Paris: Former world number one boxer Amit Panghal bowed out of the Paris Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout here on Tuesday. The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye. Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself.
The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes. Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the get go but had trouble connecting his punches as Chinyemba took the second round 3-2. In the final three minutes, both boxers were involved in big exchanges with Panghal trying to apply pressure.